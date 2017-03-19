Three cars lost in fire at Windham mechanic's garage

Nothing was found, according to Windham firefighters, to indicate anything suspicious about the cause of the fire that destroyed a garage at Ron's Auto Sales on Tandberg Trail (Photo: Windham Fire Dept., Custom)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- No amount of repairs can fix the three cars that were destroyed in a fire that tore through a Windham mechanic's garage.

Not much is left of the six-bay garage owned by Ron's Auto Sales at 388 Tandberg Trail.

The Windham Fire Dept. went there in response to a call at about 12:30 Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find flames burning throughout the garage. Fire Chief Brent Libby said the fire was fed by the usual combustible material in a garage setting including welding supplies and automotive fluids.

No public water service is provided to that part of Windham, so water had to be trucked to the scene. Once their water supply was established, crews brought the fire under control in less than an hour. Chief Libby said the garage was a total loss, however no one was hurt in the fire.

Although no cause of the fire was immediately identified, Chief Libby said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2017 WCSH