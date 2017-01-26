Winslow school bus veers off road into ditch

An investigator surveys the scene Thursday after a Winslow school bus ended up in a ditch and became stuck at the corner of Danielle and Benton avenues in Benton. Staff photo by David Leaming (Photo: David Leaming)

No injuries were reported after a Winslow school bus carrying children went off the road Thursday afternoon and into a ditch.

The bus accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Danielle and Benton avenues, in Benton, which is about 2 miles away from Winslow schools. Five children and the bus driver were on the bus, according to emergency dispatches.

