WLBZ
Close

Winslow school bus veers off road into ditch

No one injured in school bus slide off

MaineToday Staff , WCSH 11:56 PM. EST January 26, 2017

No injuries were reported after a Winslow school bus carrying children went off the road Thursday afternoon and into a ditch.

The bus accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Danielle and Benton avenues, in Benton, which is about 2 miles away from Winslow schools. Five children and the bus driver were on the bus, according to emergency dispatches.

Read the full story at CentralMaine.com

2017 MaineToday Media


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories