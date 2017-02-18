Winter camp unites families of hemophilia

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Two associations dedicated to bringing awareness to hemophilia hosted more than 60 families for a winter camp in Winthrop on Saturday.

The Hemophilia Alliance of Maine and the New England Hemophilia Association put on a weekend of winter activities at Camp Mechwuana, including snowshoeing and ice fishing. This is the first year of this camp. Kids from Massachusetts, Connecticut, The two organizations have hosted a similar summer program in the past.

Hemophilia is a disorder that can make it difficult for blood to clot, or can cause a patient to bleed excessively when injured. The disorder is hereditary.

Jill Packard, executive director of the HAM said the camp is chance for families with a similar background to connect, create a support network, and enjoy time doing activities together dedicated to health, wellness, and nature. She said many of these kids had never experienced ice fishing until Saturday.

"We're really trying to find connections with other opportunities outside of our community," said Packard. "There are so many layers of the challenges that you face. Finding ways to connect with the community is super important."

"At the end of the day, you are not defined by your condition -- that your condition can actually help empower you to be a more successful whatever you do as you grow older," said Rich Pezzillo, executive director of the New England Hemophilia Association.

Nearly everyone who has the disorder is born with it, and teenagers, such as Syrus Ordway, have learned that his identity does not revolve around his hemophilia.

"My disease or disorder does not define who I am. I am still my own individual person, however for me personally, having hemophilia has shaped who I am in a major way," said Ordway.

Ordway said he has attended many of these types of camps, and finds it easier to communicate with people dealing with similar struggles.

"I can mention anything and people will get it about hemophilia, because they have it or they know people really well who have it," said Ordway.

The Winter Kids program and Bangor High School provided the snowshoes.

Copyright 2017 WCSH