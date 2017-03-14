Winter storm prep: What to do before, during the snow storm

Be prepared for winter storm Stella (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- While many people will flock to their grocery stores to buy too many supplies, or items they don't actually need, there are things you can do ahead of snow storm Stella that you may thank yourself for later.

Before the storm:

- Be sure to have enough food and water for both you, your family, and your pets for three days.

- Extra batteries

- Have enough medication and/or medical items for at least seven days.

- Prep your car with food, water, medication, and warm blankets or clothing in the event you get stuck for a prolonged period of time.

- Fill up your car's gas tank.

- Have enough fuel or wood to keep your home heated.

- First aid kit.

- Talk to your family, know where everyone will and should be and when, have a plan.

- Know where your public emergency shelters are in the event you need to move from you home.

During the storm:

- Bring pets indoors.

- Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night to prevent pipes from freezing or bursting.

- Let faucets drip, running water helps keep pipes from freezing.

- Be sure any fuel burning equipment is vented to the outside and clear of any flammable materials.

For more information about preparing for the effects of snow storms before, during, and even afterwards, check out Ready.gov and the American Red Cross.

