Winter weather versus fire fighters

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Several people have been burned out of their homes by an apartment fire in downtown Skowhegan.

Investigators have been on the scene all day but have not determined the cause yet.

What is clear is that all the snow made fighting the fire unusually difficult.

A fire in an old building this big is a recipe for disaster according to Skowhegan Fire Chief, Shawn Howard.



“That allowed the fire to travel throughout the second and third floors,” said Chief Howard.



In a race against time, firefighters from six different towns hurried to put out the flames.



“The firefighters knew the locations of the hydrants and they got to them fairly quickly,” he said.



But when they found the hydrants, all were hidden in huge piles of snow. Leaving Firefighters to use their hands and feet to dig them out.



“Crews are working to get hydrants uncovered but it is tough when we have storms like this,” said Chief Howard.



Aside from hidden hydrants and snow covered paths, the struggle did not end there.



“We did have a broken water mane so that did hinder us a little bit,” he said.



Fortunately, the few hydrants they did access helped put the fire out.



“We never ran out of water. We just had to lay several other lines from more hydrants,” said Chief Howard.



Despite all of those obstacles, crews were still able to extinguish the fire within an hour.



“This is a tough winter with a lot of snow but it is important to get out there and get those opened up,” he said.

Chief Howard encourages residents to help dig out their hydrants or contact their local fire department before it is too late.

