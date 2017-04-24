Winthrop teen charged with parents' murder faces hearings on prosecution as an adult

This photo posted in September 2016 to Alice Balcer's Facebook shows Andrew Balcer, then 17, and his mother Alice, following a running competition. (Photo: Facebook photo, via Kennebec Journal)

AUGUSTA (Kennebec Journal) — Charged as a juvenile with the killing of both his parents, 18-year-old Andrew Balcer could be headed for a court hearing this summer to determine whether the Winthrop teenager should be prosecuted as an adult.

Balcer is charged with murdering his parents, Antonio and Alice Balcer, both 47, early on Oct. 31, 2016, in their Winthrop home. He was 17 years old at the time his parents were killed.

