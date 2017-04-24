WLBZ
Close

Winthrop teen charged with parents' murder faces hearings on prosecution as an adult

Betty Adams, Kennebec Journal , WCSH 8:35 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

AUGUSTA (Kennebec Journal) — Charged as a juvenile with the killing of both his parents, 18-year-old Andrew Balcer could be headed for a court hearing this summer to determine whether the Winthrop teenager should be prosecuted as an adult.

READ THE FULL STORY AT CENTRALMAINE.COM

Balcer is charged with murdering his parents, Antonio and Alice Balcer, both 47, early on Oct. 31, 2016, in their Winthrop home. He was 17 years old at the time his parents were killed.

Copyright 2017 Kennebec Journal


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories