Wintry conditions help Hermon Mountain. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mother nature did not give ski and snowboard areas much to work with last December, as you may recall. So as you might imagine ski and snowboard enthusiasts are feeling much merrier this year going into this holiday weekend.

It's fair to say that Bill Whitcomb is excited for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. Whitcomb has owned Hermon Mountain for about 30 years. And he said last year was his toughest.

“About a foot of snow in this area that we've gotten and it pretty much as stayed too which is a huge help and all the trails have a base on them before we start making snow. So compared to last year there isn't any. Last year at this time it was just total struggle” said Whitcomb.

To put things in perspective, last year at this time the cumulative snowfall in the Bangor area was about 4 inches. This year it's now just under 12 inches according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

A big financial hit for businesses who rely on the snow. And a letdown for the people who were ready at the time to hit the slopes.

“It's great I mean last year I bought all new equipment I didn't get to use to until after the new year so it's great to get out here before Christmas and enjoy some of my vacation and get to use it skiing at Hermon Mountain” said Aaron Ortiz a skier.

Whitcomb said temperatures and warm weather hurt things last year...he says they had trails that never opened which he says has never happened. But this year, Whitcomb said about 80% of the mountain is already open and season pass sales are up. He said it’s all about seeing the kids come out and have a good time.

“We love it we absolutely love it we enjoy them all, I'm getting a little too old but I love to wrassle with them. You come out here sometimes you'll see me in a pile underneath a pile cause they like to beat me up too” said Whitcomb.

But don't take my word for it.

“It’s probably the best time to ski right now because it’s just perfect temperature and the snows all packed down its not soft and you can ski or snowboard very good” said Nicholas Fullerton, a skier.

Copyright 2016 WCSH