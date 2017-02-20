With mobile van, group tackles drug treatment amid crisis

syringes (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WALPOLE, Maine (AP) - A small foundation headed by two men who've struggled with heroin addiction is now taking up the fight against the drug in rural Maine communities.



The Chooper's Foundation's latest project is a van stockpiled with clean syringes, naloxone and volunteers who can test addicts for HIV and connect them with resources.



The idea of "harm-reduction" has long gained criticism from those - including Republican Gov. Paul LePage - who see it as enabling drug addicts.



But foundation president Tim Cheney says it's time to meet people where they are and that the evidence-backed idea is catching on in communities.



Substance abuse treatment facilities in Maine are shuttering, making it tougher to access treatment.



Cheney says such projects are needed to help reach the addicts who are left behind.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.