Woman accused of killing ex-husband goes before judge

ALFRED, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 46-year-old Acton woman made appeared before a judge today on murder charges in connection with the death of her ex-husband.

Kandee Wayland is accused of violating a protection order when attacked Scott Wayland outside of his mother's home Wednesday afternoon. Her family claims Kandee never intended to kill the father of her two children who witnessed the assault. News Center's Vivien Leigh has more on the story from the York County Courthouse in Alfred.

Emotions were running high following Kandee Weyland's initial appearance here in York County Superior Court. Kandee's family members claim Scott Weyland abused her for years and when she found out she lost custody of her two kids to him she went quote 'over the edge.

Kandee Weyland fell on courthouse steps as she was being escorted into court. She went before a judge on one count of murder and one count of violating a protection order. No bail was set for the murder charge, $10,000 was set for the violation charge. Witnesses say Kandee stabbed Scott in the chest with a knife. He died at a Sanford hospital from his injuries, but results from an autopsy have not been released.

Outside the courthouse, Kandee's mother told us after her daughter was notified that she lost custody of her two children she called her and said she was going to her ex-husband house to confront him. She also had her two children with her. Linda Griffin says she told her daughter to drop off her kids and to stay away but she never imagined that Kandee would attack her ex-husband.

'I had no idea she was going there to do that I would have called the cops, she didn't go there to do that,' said Linda Griffin Kandee's mother.

The judge also ordered that Weyland has no contact with her two children who are a 7-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. No date has been set for when the case will be presented to the grand jury.

