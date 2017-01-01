Woman charged with stabbing man in Portland

A man is recovering from being stabbed early in the morning on New Year's Day at the Munjoy South housing development in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A man who was stabbed early in the morning on New Year's Day is expected to survive, according to Portland Police.

Reports of an argument brought officers to the Munjoy South housing development at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the dispute was between a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man. Their names were not released. In the course of their fight, police said the woman stabbed the man. He is being treated at Maine Medical Center. Police described his injuries as serious but not life threatening.

Police arrested the woman on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault. She is being held at Cumberland County Jail.

