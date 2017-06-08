Woman driving toddler in front seat without seat belt could be charged

SKOWHEGAN, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - A video posted on the Skowhegan Neighborhood Watch Facebook page Wednesday has sparked outrage from parents all over Maine. The woman in the video could now be facing criminal charges, Skowhegan police say.

The video showing a toddler not wearing a seatbelt and bouncing around in the front seat of a moving car. The woman driving the car was also seen talking on her phone while this was happening.

Police have not released the name of the woman in the video, but say they know who they’re looking for.

"There are several charges that could apply," Sgt. Joel Cummings said.

One of the charges that came to Cummings' mind is "driving to endanger."

"If your driving leads to or could lead to serious bodily to yourself, occupants, or anyone outside the vehicle you could be charged." Cummings said.

This comes as many on social media called for charges to be filed.

Cummings says the identity of the woman won't be released until the District Attorney's office brings charges and she is found.

So who can sit in the front seat of a car?

According to Maine state law:

• A child under 12 yrs. old and who weighs less than 100 lbs. must be properly secured in the back seat of the vehicle, if possible.

• Children who weigh less than 40 lbs. must ride in a child safety seat;

• Children who weigh at least 40 lbs., but less than 80 lbs. and less than 8 yrs. old, ride in a federally approved child restraint system;

• Children who are more than 8 yrs. old and less than 18 yrs. old and more than 4 feet 9 inches in height should be properly secured in a safety belt.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV