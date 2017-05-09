Woman killed in rear-end car crash

Police said Kathy Harriman died when her car was struck from behind by a truck on Route 1A in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The smashed backside of a car shows the strength of the crash that killed a woman from Frankfort.

Police said 55-year-old Kathy Harriman had stopped along Route 1A in Frankfort on Monday afternoon in order to make a left turn into a residential driveway when a truck struck her car from behind.

When deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 2:17 p.m., they found Harriman had died. She was the only person in her car. Police said the driver of the truck, 35-year-old Adam Jones of Brewer, was not hurt. Jones was also the only person in his vehicle.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the crash with help from the Maine State Police.

