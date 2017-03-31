Woman pleads guilty to stealing $91K from housing authority

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal authorities say a Maine woman has admitted to embezzling more than $91,000 from the South Portland Housing Authority.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2oohRlP ) that acting U.S. Attorney Richard Murphy's office says 35-year-old Jamie Hussey, of Gorham, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to committing federal program fraud. Hussey faces up to 10 years in prison.



Murphy's office says Hussey embezzled the money from the housing authority from February 2014 to September 2016. During that time, prosecutors say she was the resident services coordinator for the authority's Family Self-Sufficiency Program, which seeks employment for tenants to help families become economically independent.



Authorities say Hussey diverted 48 checks issued in the names of program participants into her personal bank account.



