Women just aren't that into the ‘marriageable male' anymore, economists say

Getty Images) (Photo: NurPhoto, Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

The “marriageable male” has a steady income. He pays his bills on time and could help support a child, too. He has long captured the interest of economists, who associate him with a healthier economy.

Read More At PressHerald.com

But in some parts of the country, the marriageable male is no longer living up to his name, according to a new paper from researchers at the University of Maryland. Economics professor Melissa Kearney, the study’s co-author, wanted to explore how fracking booms have affected the ...

© 2017 WCSH-TV