Year-long moratorium on pot sales clears first hurdle

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A legislative committee voted unanimously on Thursday approving a one-year moratorium on the retail sale of marijuana in Maine.

The moratorium was introduced to the committee as emergency legislation after the passage of Question 1 in November.

If it passes in the full legislature, it would delay the start of retail sales of marijuana until February 1, 2018. During that time, a special legislative committee on marijuana would adopt laws addressing marijuana sales, as well as workplace issues and public safety.

Copyright 2016 WCSH