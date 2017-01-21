York County Republicans host Maine Inaugural Gala

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Some Republicans in York County celebrated President Donald Trump's inauguration last night at the Dunegrass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach with an Inaugural Gala.

The festivities included food, drinks, and some remarks by York County Republican chair Jim Booth and State Representative Wayne Perry.

People wore "Make America Great Again" hats and Trump stickers and pins.

Many of them felt inspired by President Trump's inauguration speech.

"What stuck out the most I think when he mentioned in his speech radical Islamic terrorists -- and I think that hit home to a lot of people -- especially people who lived through 9/11," said Tess Conroy, who was attending her first York County Republicans event.

"I thought it was one of the better speeches," said York County Republican chair Jim Booth. "I think he's going to do great things -- I really do. He's been successful his whole life so I don' think he's going to stop any time soon. I'm very optimistic for the future."

"I thought it was very much in keeping with what he said. No highfalutin talk -- here's what we're going to do -- and I believe he'll do it," said John Carson, who attended the Republican National Convention and watched Trump become nominated.

