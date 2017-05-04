York Hospital gets grant to expand drug addiction program

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — York Hospital has received a much-needed grant to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to the CDC, there were 375 drug-related deaths in Maine last year. York County ranks second among counties in the state, recording 38 drug-related deaths in 2016.

The grant from the Maine Health Access Foundation will be used to design a new outpatient and recovery program, which includes: medication-assisted treatment services; support services; counseling, utilizing the hospital's cottage program; and primary care doctors.

Once the program is up and running it will have the capacity to treat up to 160 patients.

"It will allow folks to get to a place where counseling services and family support can help them long term," said York Hospital president Jud Knox.

The new treatment program is expected to be completely up and running by the end of 2019.

