You can buy a 'homesick candle' that smells like Maine

Apparently, the smell of Maine is a combination of fresh blueberries, pine and autumn hayrides.

And you can bring that scent into your home thanks to this "Maine homesick candle."

HomesickCandles.com makes and sells candles that purportedly smell like the states they're based on. For example, a Southern California homesick candle features hints of cactus, orange and the ocean. The Texas homesick candle features a hint of leather, fresh cotton and "just a touch" of sage.

Maine's candle "takes you back to the good ol' days in The Pine Tree State, with scents reminiscent of fresh Maine blueberries, pine, and autumn hayrides." It's slated to burn for 60-80 hours and is made from all-natural soy wax. You can buy one for $29.95.

All of this brings up an important question: What really is the "smell of Maine"? If you have an idea, drop us a line in the comments.

