You may need a prescription soon to get your cold medicine

(NEWS CENTER) — A bill before the State Legislature would change the way Mainers obtain certain cold medicines.
LD 1300 would require a prescription for any amount of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, the two key ingredients used in meth labs to manufacture the drug.
Examples of medications that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine include Claritin-D and Sudafed.
These medications are currently placed behind the counter at pharmacies across the state and require purchasers to sign a log to receive them.
Other states, like Mississippi and Oregon, have already adopted laws that require prescriptions for these types of medications.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs