You no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in NH

Gun Debate (Photo: Scott Olson)

CONCORD, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- The New Hampshire governor signed a bill Wednesday authorizing the carrying of a concealed pistol or revolver for "qualified persons," with or without a permit.

The new law comes with additional changes: the permit to carry a concealed pistol or revolver has also changed from four years to five years. The law allows a person to carry a concealed loaded pistol or revolver without a license, unless the person is otherwise prohibited by law.

Both residents and non-residents are not required to have a permit, making the seeking of a license voluntary.

Residents and non-residents who wish to continue participating in the concealed pistol or revolver permit system may continue to file applications with either their New Hampshire city or town as previously required, or in the case of a non-resident seeking a concealed pistol or revolver permit, an application will need to be filed with the Department of Safety, Division of State Police Permits and Licensing Unit.

Concealed pistol or revolver permits issued within the State of NH will be required for residents and non-residents seeking to carry under a reciprocity agreement within another state.



**New Hampshire law prohibits the possession of a firearm under the following:

• Felony conviction against person or property

• Felony conviction in violation of RSA 318-B, the New Hampshire Controlled Drug Act, or

• The subject of a valid domestic violence protection order.

Copyright 2017 WCSH