Young Cumberland firefighter battling rare cancer passes away

Brandon Thibeau (middle) passed away from a rare form of cancer Wednesday, according to the Cumberland Fire Department. (Courtesy: Cumberland Fire Department)

CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A firefighter in Cumberland passed away Wednesday night after battling cancer, according to the Cumberland Fire Department's Facebook page.

The post states that Brandon Thibeau had been a firefighter there since 2011, serving the communities of Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

"Brandon was the person and firefighter we all wished we could be. He was motivated, compassionate, strong-willed, and most of all a hard worker," the post states. "He was taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, brother, we’ll take it from here."

Deputy Chief Evariste Bernier said Thibeau was 22 years old when he passed, and was diagnosed two years ago with a rare form of cancer called neuroendocrine tumors.

The Deputy Chief said the department plans on holding full firefighter honors for Thibeau as part of his funeral.

Thibeau is pictured with his mother and father after graduating from the Fire Science Program at Southern Maine Community College.

