'Young kid ban' not favorable to Maine restaurant owners

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Some restaurant owners in Maine decried a policy at a North Carolina restaurant banning children age five or younger.

The owner of Caruso's in Mooresville, N.C. said the staff made the decision after too many incidents of children crying, screaming, or misbehaving at the high-end Italian restaurant.

Some Mainers chimed on Facebook, both in agreement and disagreement.

Tammy Bickford wrote, "I am paying for a relaxing adult atmosphere, not a daycare scream fest."

Tanya Kelly wrote, "Parents need to understand that while they may be able to ignore their screaming child, not everyone is able to do so."

Judy Welborne wrote, "It should be up to the parents to know when their children are mature enough to enjoy a more adult-like atmosphere."

Most of the complaints referred to not being able to enjoy an expensive meal due to a crying or misbehaving child.

Some high-end restaurant owners in Maine disagree with the move, saying it would alienate customers.

"I think there's a fine line. You have to be diplomatic," said Noah Talmatch, who owns Timber and the North Point in Portland's Old Port, and has owned restaurants in New York City. "When you open a place, you're open to the public, and that means the public."

According to the Maine Human Rights Commission, there is no statute that prevents restaurants from discriminating against children.

Even Darla Neugebauer, the owner of Marcy's Diner, who yelled at a two-year-old when it would not stop screaming, said "I don't want to ban sh**** kids, just sh**** parents."

Talmatch said mutual respect, not only between patrons, but between the staff and customers, is key to an enjoyable evening for everyone.

"You're all here for the same reason, you're here to have a nice meal. So everyone should be very aware of that, and that's the key word is mindful – mindful of others," said Talmatch.

