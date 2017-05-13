Your Garden: Gardening Gifts for Mother's Day

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

This Mother's Day may be a washout, but there are gifts from the garden that your mother might enjoy. Hanging baskets, Knockout Roses, Terariums, Succulants and Magnolias are some of the things Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth highlights as his favorites.

You can catch Your Garden featuring NEWS CENTER's Cindy Williams and Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth every Saturday morning on the Weekend Morning Report.

