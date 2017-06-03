WLBZ
London Police: two of three incidents declared "terrorist incidents"

Chris Costa, WCSH 8:31 PM. EDT June 03, 2017

LONDON, U.K. (NEWS CENTER) --

Police in London declared two of the three incidents they are responding to as "terrorist incidents."

British police responded to reports Saturday of multiple security incidents across London as a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least one person. There were also reports of a stabbing attack and gunshots in nearby Borough Market, and in the Vauxhall area of the capital.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incidents were being treated as "potential acts of terrorism."

 

Police said, also in a tweet, that the incident at Vauxhall was not connected to the other two incidents.

The London Ambulance Service also tweeted about its response to the incidents:

 

 

President Trump tweeted his support:

 

It followed a tweet about the United States borders:

 

Other major United States cities have responded to the incidents in London.

 

 

