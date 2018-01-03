Lost puppy survives brutal temps for four days, found safe

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) — After spending four days in the freezing cold, a lost puppy named 'Dudley' is back home safe and sound.

"I can't stop staring at him." Owner Linda LeBlanc said.

The LeBlanc family picked up the rescue pup last Friday in St. Albans, Vermont. The Lab-Newfie mix had just reached his new home in Naples when he got loose and made a run for it.

Thanks to help from the non-profit 'Maine Lost Dog Recovery' and the community, the word was spread throughout social media and the community. Dozens of people spent hours over the weekend and Monday looking for the lost pup.

Food stations and traps were set in hopes of catching him. With the temperatures at zero or below most days, many wondered if he would make it.

"It's a miracle he is alive," LeBlanc said. "I can't believe we found him."

Dudley was trapped Tuesday night around 6 p.m. and is now safe and warm in his new home.

"He loves to snuggle," LeBlanc said. "He loves to curl up on his rug by the fire."

© 2018 WCSH-TV