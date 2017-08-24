Lottery gets it wrong: Winning $758.7M Powerball Ticket Actually Sold in Chicopee, Mass.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2016 Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (NECN) — A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $758 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Massachusetts, according to state lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at Pride Station & Store, 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee. The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

A previous report from lottery officials reported the winning ticket was sold in Watertown. However, they issued a correction Thursday morning.

The name of the winner is not yet known.

Wednesday night's numbers were 7, 26, 16, 23, 06, and the powerplay number was 04x4.

Massachusetts also had two $1 million winners who matched five numbers. The winning tickets were sold at Handy Variety in Watertown and Sandy's Variety, 378 Wash. St. in Dorchester.

No one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot grew after every drawing. It sometimes grows in between drawings.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Almost a million additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 million, according to game officials. The jackpot now resets to $40 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

