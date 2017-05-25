Maine A.G. wants Governor's lawsuit dismissed

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Attorney General Janet Mills wants the lawsuit filed against her by Gov. Paul LePage to be dismissed.

Her office filed a motion to that effect on Wednesday with Kennebec County Superior Court.

The Governor filed suit against Mills based on his claim that she is abusing her power by refusing to legally represent the executive branch of state government because of her political views. Gov. LePage specifically cited two presidential executive orders on immigration. Mills publicly opposed one of them and forced the governor's office to pay for outside counsel to handle the other.

As part of the motion she filed, Mills responded to the Governor's complaints saying "The Attorney General's decisions regarding representation of the State in litigation and use of appropriated funds are entrusted to her discretion and not subject to judicial review."

