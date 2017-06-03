Maine Children's Cancer Program hosts lunch at Wildlife Park

GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Children's Cancer Program hosted its annual lunch at the Wildlife Park in Gray on Saturday. Families whose children are going through treatment toured the park and enjoyed lunch together. Sparks Ark animal experts showed off live animals for the kids after lunch.

The picnic is courtesy of the Sam Cohen Foundation.

The lunch is a chance for the families to get out of the hospital and enjoy a fun-filled day at the park.

"It's wonderful because the families realize they are not alone, they meet people they hadn't known before that are also going through treatment and they just have a fun time together outside of the world of the hospital and they often after events like this stay connected," said Liz Murray, a social worker with MCCP.

