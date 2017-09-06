Maine couple trapped in San Juan as they wait out Irma

Beth and Peter Richardson from Portland are waiting out Hurricane Irma in a hotel in San Juan.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (NEWS CENTER) — Beth and Peter Richardson are Portland natives but find themselves trapped in Puerto Rico waiting out the strongest Atlantic storm in recorded history: Hurricane Irma.

The Richardson's have a vacation home in Vieques, Puerto Rico which is an island off the west coast of Puerto Rico's mainland. They where in Vieques when Irma started to gain steam and were helicoptered Tuesday to San Juan.

All flights in-and-out of San Juan were grounded as of Wednesday; officials say the airport will open by Thursday.

The Maine couple are staying at a hotel in the capital city were they met with hotel officials to be briefed about evacuation procedures and if they will need to move to a FEMA shelter which is located in the garage of the hotel.

The bulk of the storm is expected to make landfall later Thursday.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday. (Photo: NOAA)

