Maine deer season getting started soon for state's archers

Ctsy: AP

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's deer hunt is getting started soon with archery season in some of the more populated parts of the state.

The state's "expanded archery" season begins on Sept. 9. The season runs for three months and allows residents to hunt deer via archery in areas near cities such as Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

State officials say the expanded archery season allows hunters to pursue deer in areas where it's often not legal to hunt with firearms but the deer population is large enough to withstand more hunting.

The regular archery season runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27. The firearms season follows from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25.

