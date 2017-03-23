Maine Dept. of Labor tells users how to protect themselves after hack

(Photo: Maine JobLink website)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Department of Labor says it was notified about a possible hack of the Maine JobLink website last Wednesday. The hack wasn't confirmed until this week.

Information including names, dates of birth and social security numbers have been compromised as a result.

An email was sent out letting account holders know how to protect themselves from identity theft.

"The Maine job link is still active. the security breach has been repaired, and individuals can go in and remove their social security number from their account. we take this very seriously and we're very concerned we do the right thing for the people who are affected by this," said Julie Rabinowitz of Maine Department of Labor.

