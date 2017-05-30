Maine educators hope virtual tools get kids racing to class

virtual Social Studies teacher at the Maine Connections Academy via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2014 Portland Press Herald.)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Imagine diving into coral reefs or exploring the surface of Mars from your school desk.



Maine educators are going to get some help learning how to bring virtual reality into the classroom.



The Maine Department of Education and the Maine State Library are hosting a free virtual reality expo on June 19.



The state library will be filled with local schools and educational organizations learning about the new tools.



Presentations will include the York School Department's work with Google Expeditions, which lets teachers take students on immersive virtual journeys from Antarctica to the International Space Station.



A lab at University of Maine will present HandWaver, a gesture-based program that lets learners use their hands to explore mathematical objects in virtual three-dimensional space.

