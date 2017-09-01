Maine falls to New Hampshire 24-23 in season opener

DURHAM, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Black Bears lost their season opener to the New Hampshire Wildcats last night with a final score of 24-23.

With one of the most storied rivalries in college football, the game lived up to the hype. The two teams kept it close into the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Black Bears redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Ferguson made his first ever career start and showed promise. He went 23-44 and threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns before two late game interceptions.

In Maine's final drive of the game with 25 seconds left, Ferguson threw his second interception of the night that sealed the win for the Wildcats with a final score of 24-23.

This was New Hampshire's eighth year in a row beating the Black Bears giving them the Brice-Cowell Musket once again.

Next up for the Black Bears will be a home matchup in Orono where they will host Bryant University on September ninth.

