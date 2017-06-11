Maine Forest Rangers respond to fire in Minot

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MINOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Multiple fire departments and Maine Forest Rangers are responding to a fire on Old Woodman Hill Road in Minot.

Minot Maine -Working Fire -

97 Old Woodmam Hill Road, reported structure is fully involved. Mutual Aid requested. 13:25 #MEFire — Lake Region Alert (@lakeregionfire1) June 11, 2017

According to the Lake Region Fire twitter account, Firefighters responded to reports of a fully involved structure fire around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters from Poland, Mechanic Falls, Auburn, Hebron, Buckfield came for mutual aid.

Minot -Structure Fire-

97 Old Woodman Hill Road, building, multi vehicles, woods involved. Command requests @MaineRangers 13:40 #MEFire — Lake Region Alert (@lakeregionfire1) June 11, 2017

Firefighters said the fire consumed the building, multiple nearby vehicles, and spread to the forest nearby. Firefighters requested help from the Maine Forest Rangers who responded to the scene with a helicopter around 2:30 p.m.

Minot -

Old Woodman Hill Road fire has extended to Butler Hill Road. Forest Service helicopter on scene @MaineRangers 14:30 #MEFire — Lake Region Alert (@lakeregionfire1) June 11, 2017

An Androscoggin County dispatcher confirmed that the Maine Forest Rangers responded to a fire in Minot.

This story will be updated.

