AUGUSTA, ME (NEWS CENTER) - More than four thousand employees of MaineGeneral Health will be losing their earned time accrual for two pay periods.

NEWS CENTER has confirmed an email was sent out to employees on Friday. It states that revenue targets were not hit for fiscal year 2017 and because of that, the cuts are necessary. The cuts will be seen on employees paychecks for the weeks of June 16th and June 30th.

In the email from president and CEO Chuck Hays, MaineGeneral Health regrets having to order the cuts, but states that the action was taken to make sure the it meets bond requirements.

MaineGeneral Health says it expects fiscal year 2018 to be better and plans to hire more providers in primary care and surgical services.

