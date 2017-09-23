Maine girl battling leukemia who met Tom Brady passes away

(NEWS CENTER) -- A girl from Bethel battling leukemia has died, according to a Facebook post on Saturday night from the girl's mother.

Hailey Steward, a 10-year-old from Bethel, battled leukemia for half of her life.

Her mother, Tabaitha, posted on Facebook Saturday evening, "Our beautiful girl went to Jesus."

Her mother posted about tow hours prior, mentioning that Hailey had "decided that September would be the month she will walk through the golden gates of Heaven."

Most recently, the cancer cells in her bone marrow dropped from 60 percent down to 15 percent while undergoing a course of cannabis treatment. It was a different, and somewhat of a last resort, treatment after the cancer had become more aggressive in May.

Steward also met her hero, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, two years ago.

She was known, in part, for her "Going Gold" campaign. Gold is the national color for Childhood Cancer and September is the recognized National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Hundreds responded to the Facebook posts, offering prayers and condolences.

