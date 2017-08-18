Maine Governor Paul LePage Ctsy NEWS CENTER

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage has criticized traditional education during the unveiling of a new vocational school, describing classroom teachers as "a dime a dozen."



The Morning Sentinel reports the Republican governor made the comments Thursday at the new Cianbro workforce development center, called the Cianbro Institute. The center offers classes such as shop and home economics.

LePage said mentoring offered at the facility will be "more than just teaching out of a book."

The president of Maine's largest teachers union says she does not agree with the governor's "dime a dozen" statement, especially since the state is struggling to fill teaching positions. She also says the teachers union has supported career and technical education in schools.

