Maine High School may be first U.S. school to offer athletic hijabs

Fadumo Adan, a lacrosse player at Deering High, wears a sports hijab provided by the school. "It's just another part of the uniform," according to the Minnesota manufacturer. Staff photo by Derek Davis (Photo: Staff photo by Derek Davis)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Taylor Vortherms) — Deering High sophomore Tabarek Kadhim wasn’t entirely comfortable about playing sports – but that’s changed now that the school is offering sports hijabs for female Muslim athletes.

“I did not do any tennis until now because I was so nervous and shy about wearing my stylish hijab during an athletic event,” said Kadhim, clad in a slick purple cap that matched her uniform and covered her hair, ears and neck. “Now I can actually play and not worry about my hijab falling off.”

