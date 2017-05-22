Maine High School may be first U.S. school to offer athletic hijabs

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Taylor Vortherms) — Deering High sophomore Tabarek Kadhim wasn’t entirely comfortable about playing sports – but that’s changed now that the school is offering sports hijabs for female Muslim athletes.
“I did not do any tennis until now because I was so nervous and shy about wearing my stylish hijab during an athletic event,” said Kadhim, clad in a slick purple cap that matched her uniform and covered her hair, ears and neck. “Now I can actually play and not worry about my hijab falling off.”
