Maine looking for civil legal aid providers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state of Maine is looking for groups to provide free civil legal services to low-income people and the elderly.



Only experienced non-profit organizations, legal aid clinics at law schools, and pro-bono programs are eligible to receive funding from the state's civil legal services fund.



Such groups have until Sept. 1 to apply for funding.



Decades ago, the Legislature created the civil legal services fund to help those who can't afford legal help.



A 2016 report by a University of Maine economics professor found that Maine legal aid providers secured about $4 million in benefits from federal programs and $2.4 million in federal grants.



The report found such efforts created about $13.4 million in economic activity and created dozens of full-and-part time jobs.

