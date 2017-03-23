Nicholas Gagne (Photo: Maine State Police instagram)

WALES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police have arrested Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales for Theft of Services and Criminal Mischief. Gagne has already been on state police radar from incidents near the beginning of the year.

Gagne was arrested in January after Central Maine Power filed a complaint against Gagne after repeatedly attached jumper-like cables to the power lines outside his residence in Casco.

According to Maine State Police, this time, state police received further tips that Gagne was currently, and dangerously, siphoning power. When MSP surveilled Gagne's residence, a trooper witnessed Gagne climbing the power line outside of his house, possibly to disconnect the cables. After Gagne spotted the cruiser, he fled and eventually surrendered.

Gagne's cables had been removed multiple times by Gagne or CMP earlier this year.

He was also arrested for Violation of Bail and is currently being held without it at Androscoggin County Jail.

Utility company Central Maine Power has confirmed the "illegal connection."

