Maine Man Charged With 7th OUI After Hitting Pedestrian

NECN , WCSH 1:19 PM. EDT April 12, 2017

(NECN) -- A Maine man was arrested for his seventh drunken driving offense after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk Monday night in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
 
Joseph A. Nally, 58, of Bucksport, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating while license suspended for OUI, crosswalk violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was held pending his arraignment in Gloucester District Court.
 
Gloucester police said they were called to Raymond Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a reported motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck.
 
