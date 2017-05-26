Maine man sentenced to 12 years for sex with child

(Photo: Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Maine man who was accused of having sex with a 12-year-old has been sentenced to prison.

The Morning Sentinel reports Lance Woodbury was ordered Thursday to serve 12 years. The 40-year-old Wilton man was charged with gross sexual assault for having sex with the child last year.

Woodbury had accepted a plea deal, putting his sentence between eight and 12 years, but the judge opted for the harshest penalty. The prosecutor said Woodbury showed no remorse, claiming the child was the aggressor in the encounter.

Woodbury's attorney had asked for a lighter sentence, saying he had no previous sex offense convictions.

