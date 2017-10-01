Maine March for Racial Justice takes place in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Hundreds of people gathered at Colby College in Waterville Sunday morning to participate in the Maine March for Racial Justice.

Organizers began planning the event in August. The march was just over two miles and ended in downtown Waterville where participants listened to speakers, music, and collective calls to action. They also encouraged other people to join their conversation.

"We just wanted it to be an educational experience for everybody," said one of the organizers Marcques Houston. "That people could just get out, like get their voices heard and be a part of this very important thing and engage in very important dialogue."

Marchers had signs and chanted in unison as they made their downtown. They spread a message of unity and strength.

"The message of unity is also one of love and acceptance of everyone around us," said marcher Katie Kelly. "To be loving to be tolerant. Just to give everybody the respect you know we are all humans here.”

"I think it is the perfect message because I believe in peace and peaceful protest," said marcher Sally McKeagney. "It is so awesome to march with people who are so passionate about racial justice."

