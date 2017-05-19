Maine Mysteries: The Red Paint People

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A historical vanishing act is no magic trick.
Five thousand years ago, along coastal Maine from the Androscoggin River up to Mount Desert Island, a group of native humans thrived. They are known most commonly today as the Red Paint People and they existed up until about 3,800 years ago when they vanished from history.
Emeritus Chief Archeologist for the Maine State Museum, Dr. Bruce Bourque, has painstakingly studied the ancient people. A unique culture, they hunted huge swordfish 1,500 years before the Japanese did. They traded distances over thousands of miles. And they fiercely kept to themselves.
What we do know about the Red Paint People, largely comes from what was found in their graves. And strangely, every grave discovered has contained mass amounts of crushed red hematite, but no one has any idea what significance it held. When farmers and construction workers accidently began to find the graves in the late 19th century, they described the ground as bleeding when pierced by their shovels.
