Maine natives helping their Texas neighbors

CYPRESS, Texas (NEWS CENTER) - Some Maine natives living in Texas are doing the best they can to cope with a very difficult situation, while also finding a way to help others.

In the neighborhood where Biddeford native Magen Mintchev now lives, homes and streets are flooded. Just down the street, people are evacuating their homes.

“I broke down because it’s just, it’s an emotional thing, it’s just pure devastation for people”, she said.

Cypress, Texas is about 30-miles Northwest of Houston. A nearby retention pond has helped spare her home from being flooded. So she and her husband are finding ways to help their less fortunate neighbors. She’s collecting items for a local shelter. He’s going out on flooded streets in a large truck.

“Was able to give some assistance at least, grab people from their homes, help them into boats, get them to different shelters”, she said.

30 miles outside of Houston, in the other direction, former Biddeford resident Amy Musick is opening her home in Texas City to people who have been forced out of their homes.

“To take overflow from shelters if needed, if people can get to us with the roads flooded”, she said.

Musick and her husband have a large home with spare bedrooms and a bunk room they use for church retreats.

“It's always been our intention to pay that forward and it doesn’t make any sense to have empty beds when people have lost everything”, she said.

As Musick travels around her community, it’s eerily quiet. Many streets are flooded and people are just beginning to venture out for the first time in days.

“It’s a lot of disbelief because we’ve never seen anything like this happen, even with huge storms like Ike”, she said.

While both Biddeford natives have been spared the worst, they still wonder what the next few days will bring.

“We’re still in it, we’re not out of it yet, but we’re doing alright”, Magen Mintchev says.

© 2017 WCSH-TV