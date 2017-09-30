Maine potato harvest back on after record-breaking heat

Corinth Potatoes (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Potato growers are making up for lost time after record-breaking heat in September brought the harvest to a virtual standstill in northern Maine.

Cooler weather has now returned and farmers are harvesting full tilt.

Four consecutive days of temperatures in the 80s caused potato farmers to cut several days out of their harvesting season.

Maine Potato Board's executive director said farmers won't harvest if it's too warm because the quality of the potatoes could suffer in storage. He characterized it as an "annoyance."

Maine has about 47,000 acres of potato fields. It ranks ninth in the U.S. for potato production.

