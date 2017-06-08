Maine senators on Comey hearing

Maine's two U.S. Senators, Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

After questioning former FBI director, James Comey, Thursday, both Senator Susan Collins and Angus King shared their thoughts on what still needs to be done by the Senate intelligence committee and the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

In interviews that evening, both stopped short of saying President Trump obstructed justice or doesn't have the judgment to serve in his role.

“If you're talking about an obstruction of justice that really is the job of the special counsel, but I think it's important for us to know the extent of White House involvement and the Trump campaign involvement,” said Senator Collins.

Senator King made similar remarks -- not ready to say whether or not Trump is using the right judgment as President.

However, part of Comey's testimony regarding one of Trump’s actions did raise a red flag for King.

“There was one part of Director Comey's testimony that was somewhat disturbing,” he said. “In the conversation that he had with Mr. Comey about dropping the Flynn investigation, [the President] cleared the room before having that discussion.”

Both senators believe a lot of work lies ahead for the Senate intelligence committee, lawmakers, and FBI investigators.

“Michael Flynn is someone we have to talk to,” said King. “I think eventually we're going to need to talk to Jared Kushner, we're going to need to talk to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Carter Page.”

The senators also hope the White House cooperates as their work continues.

“I would hope that the White House would voluntarily turn over any relevant documents or tapes,” said Senator Collins. “There's a big issue as to whether the tapes even exist or whether or not that was some sort of tweet that the President put out for whatever purpose.”



