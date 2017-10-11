Maine teacher who won $1 Million, accused of shoplifting again

Nancy Atwell (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Maine teacher who won $1 million award was caught shoplifting for the third time.

Surveillance footage shows Nancie Atwell at the Renys in Damariscotta

Nancie Atwell was the first ever winner of the Varkey Foundation's Global Teacher prize in 2015, and gave her prize money to the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb school which she founded.

Wiscasset Police Chief Jeffrey Lange said Atwell is accused of stealing a $28 dog leash from a store in Wiscasset which voilates her conditions of probation.

Atwell stole a $15 blouse from Reny's in Damariscotta in 2016, which she said was a misunderstanding but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.

