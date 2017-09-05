Jesse "Flex" Labrack video chats with NEWS CENTER's Katie Bavoso the morning after the first round of American Ninja Warrior finals air. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Jesse "Flex" Labreck is originally from Oakland, Maine, but these days she lives in Naperville, Illinois where she manages a gym that trains future American Ninja Warriors- a dream come true.

Labreck has spent the last two years training and competing in the NBC show American Ninja Warrior, a televised competition that sends athletes through an extremely rigorous obstacle course. On Monday night, the first night of the competition's 2017 finals, and Labreck was a favorite and a front runner at the event. She made it to the last obstacle on the course, but fell just short of completion when she lost her grip on the cargo net. No one who watched her thought she was anything less than a warrior, though, and neither does she.

The 26-year-old 2013 University of Maine graduate and college athlete doesn't plan to slow down any time soon, she's still competing in local competitions to prepare for next year's season.

"My life is so much different because of Ninja Warrior," she told NEWS CENTER. "Between my job, the people I'm around constantly, I'm in a relationship because of Ninja Warrior. It's a complete 180 from where my life would be without it."

While she believes she made mistakes at the September fourth finals, Labreck doesn't have any regrets- it just gives her a reason to work harder.

