Mainer riding out Irma in Hemingway's home

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Author Ernest Hemingway is one of the best known former residents of Key West, right in Hurricane Irma's path.

Today, his house is a museum and its staff includes, Sarah Perkins a woman originally from Ogunquit.

Beginning this week, she and her co-workers began moving into the museum.

The staff plan to have 55 cats – descendants of a six-toed cat owned by Hemingway and live on the property -- ride out the storm in the museum with them.

Perkins says there's historical evidence they’ll all be fine.

“Hemingway himself was here in 1935 when they had that catastrophic hurricane that came through,” said Perkins. “This is one of the remaining buildings that's never seen a drop of water inside.”

